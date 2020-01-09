Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has written to Interior Division to place the name of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Maryam Nawaz Sahrif on Exit Control List (ECL) in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

According to the sources, the Bureau had written the letter to Interior Division after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on ECL in Law Division on Tuesday evening. They said interior ministry has received the national anti-corruption watchdog’s letter and started working on it. “Interior ministry will take decision in this regard after completion of legal process,” they added.

According to the documents available with The Nation reveals that the Bureau said in its letter: “The accused person actively aided, abetted and assisted co-accused Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for layering and laundering ill-gotten wealth.

The subject accused with active connivance of other co-accused established another Sugar Mill namely M/S Shamim Sugar Mill Ltd for which she could not reasonably account for. Simultaneously, she is also majority shareholder in M/S Chaudhary Sugar Mills Ltd. She gained illegal pecuniary benefits through dishonest and illegal means. Thus accused person has accumulated assets to the tune of Rs2000 million which are disproportionate to her known sources of income.”

On the other hand, The Lahore High Court (LHC) set to hear PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s petition on removing her name from the ECL on January 15, 2019. A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi will hear Maryam’s petition.

In December, 2019, Maryam Nawaz had filed a petition in the LHC with the plea to remove her name ECL to inquire her father who is under medical treatment in London. She had expressed concerns over her father’s health and requested the court to allow her to travel London.

The petition nominated the federal government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, passport and immigration director-general and others as respondents

The federal cabinet had unanimously rejected to remove the name of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz from the country no-fly list in last week of December 2019.

In August 2018, the names of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval from the newly-formed federal cabinet.