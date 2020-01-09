Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has written a letter to the federal government to put Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has maintained that investigations against the PML-N leader are ongoing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and her name should be put on the ECL to eliminate the possibility of her going abroad.

It is pertinent here to mention that an accountability court (AC) in Lahore had granted Maryam Nawaz exemption from appearance till reference is filed by the anti-corruption body in the aforementioned case.