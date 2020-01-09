Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of officers from the National Highway and Motorways Police Training College Sheikhupura on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the Punjab Safe City Authority in Lahore on Wednesday. The 40-member delegation was briefed about the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The under-training officers appreciated the project of modern surveillance. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. The trainees were also briefed in detail as to how intelligent traffic management system, which is very close to the working of NH&MP as well, is helping in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes. They were also informed as to how the data can be used for accidents’ analysis. The delegation termed PPIC3 as a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab.