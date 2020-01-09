Share:

ISLAMABAD - Out of total 14,730 government employees removed from the beneficiary list of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) 2,543 were of official ranks.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has written to the Ministries and Chief Secretaries to take action against those government employees who had enrolled themselves or their spouses as a BISP beneficiary.

A total of 2,543 officers of Grade 17 to 21 have enrolled themselves or their spouses in the BISP beneficiary list, official documents reveal.

Out of the total 820,165 beneficiaries removed from the BISP database, 14,730 were government employees while 127,826 were those whose spouses were government employees.

As per the documents 1446 government officers/their spouses were of Grade-17, 604 of Grade-18, 429 of Grade-19, 61 of Grade-20 and 3 of Grade 21.

Sindh and Balochistan had the largest number of officer ranking government employees/their spouses who were getting benefits as BISP beneficiaries and had been axed from the list.

The number of the Federal government employees from Grade-17 to Grade-21 were 62, from Sindh 1122, Balochistan 741 officers, Punjab 138, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 403, AJK 20, GB 49, BISP 6 and Pakistan Railways 1 officer grade employee.

Besides government employees the other beneficiaries who were axed from list include 153,302 of those who travelled abroad once.

Similarly, 195,364 were those whose spouses travelled abroad once.

The number of beneficiaries who travelled abroad more than once stood at 10,476. The spouses of 166,319 beneficiary spouses travelled abroad more than once.

The BISP removed 692 people from its database because they owned one or more than one vehicle, while 43,746 were removed from the list because their spouses have one or more than one car.

A person who can pay monthly telephone bill of Rs 1,000 is not eligible to get monthly stipend from the programme and, therefore, 24,546 people were removed for falling into this category.

Similarly, 155,767 persons were excluded from the database as their spouses paid Rs 1,000 or more mobile phone bill.

For applying for passports via executive centres, 666 beneficiaries were excluded and 580 were removed as their spouses did the same.

A total of 36,970 people were expelled from the list of BISP beneficiaries because three or more than three members of their family paid executive fees for obtaining Computerised National Identity Cards.

Around 320711 (39 per cent) of 820165 beneficiaries whose names have been struck off from BISP data belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and erstwhile FATA, 29.67 per cent or 243380 are from Punjab; 22.32 per cent or 183042 belong to Sindh; 5.52 per cent or 45380 are from Balochistan; 2.12 per cent or 17361 people are from AJK; 1.01 per cent or 8297 people are from Gilgit Baltistan, and 0.26 per cent or 2094 people are from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Sania Nisther in her tweet said that “True: 2,543 exited from BISP are government officers/their spouses Grade 17 and above. We have written to Chief Secretaries and Ministries officially. At BISP disciplinary action is underway.”