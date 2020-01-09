Share:

Most of online shopping scams are essentially ordering a product and never receiving the product, so you’ve paid money and you’ve received nothing in return. Some customers usually complains they never received their orders even though their credit cards had been charged. Those who dared to complain or ask for a refund found themselves on the receiving end of exorbitant ‘restocking’ or ‘cancellation’ fees. And if they objected, things got even worse. That percentage has nearly doubled in just the last few years. But even as we become more and more comfortable with the process, experts warn the internet is still fraught with risks.

Explosive growth in online shopping fraud, hundreds of cases have been investigated by CrimeTech & Media in every month. In some cases, common people had made replicas of the websites used by reputable shops in an effort to steal cash, the paper said. In others, they bought up existing domain names which they then use to set up in business for a short period. Consumers who use the fake websites either never see the goods they have ordered or are sent counterfeit items. In some cases, the conmen use credit card information from their victims to steal more money. In total, police received over 38,300 reports of online shopping fraud last year although in 5,500 cases the complaint was withdrawn after the ordered goods arrived late.

I would like to urge the concerned authorities to ensure the credibility of online shopping stores operating in Pakistan. Also some suggestions for common people to be sure to protect your banking and credit card information when purchasing online and never enter credit card information on a website that does not have the letters “https” at the start of its URL or address.

QAISAR ANSAR,

Islamabad.