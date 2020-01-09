Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of so many precious lives in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane in Tehran.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have lost their loved ones,” a joint message issued by the foreign ministry said.

It added: The leadership, government and people of Pakistan offer their sympathies and condolences to the Governments and people of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the UK, whose nationals were reportedly on board this flight.”