ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and the Punjab police for successfully going after hardened criminals in the province. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said that this has sent a positive message of a new culture of zero tolerance in the Punjab police for criminals. Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and exchanged views regarding the development projects for Karachi and PTI–MQM relations.