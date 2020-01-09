Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government is going to introduce a ration card for the poor through which a holder can get daily items from Utility Stores, across Pakistan, up to Rs 300,000 in a month.

The Prime Minister stated this during his visit to an outlet of Utility Stores here to ensure that common people are getting essential kitchen items on subsidized rates.

Imran said that the relief package has been launched to provide relief to the common people as a respite in tough times.

He directed to sell a 20-kg bag of flour for 800 rupees instead of 808 rupees for giving relief to the people.

The Prime Minister said the government will inject more subsidy to Utility Stores, if need arises, to facilitate the downtrodden.

Customers, present in the store, thanked the Prime Minister for the relief package to facilitate the common citizens.

Earlier, Chairman Utility Store Corporation, Zulqiurnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umer Lodhi briefed the Prime Minister regarding the Relief Package of worth seven billion rupees, stock position of essential commodities and number of Utility Stores outlets throughout the country.

They said that all basic food items, including flour, ghee, sugar, cooking oil, rice, and pulses are available on USC outlets at the prices lower than the open market.

Later, talking to media, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said USC would ensure delivery of basic items at affordable prices to the poorest section of society.

The Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation said that the provision of food items on subsidized rates will be continuing from January to Ramadan according to the Relief Package.

The package, which was approved by the premier earlier, includes lowering the prices of essential edible items, including flour, cooking oil, rice and pulses by offering subsidies.

On his visit to the utility store, the prime minister was briefed by Chairman USC Zulqarnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umar Lodhi about the stocks of essential commodities and their availability at USC outlets across the country. The officials told the prime minister that technology was also being used to ensure the success of the relief programme.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion.