ISLAMABAD - The famous Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman will be conferred the highest scientific award of China by the President of China on 10th January 2020 in The Great Peoples Hall in Beijing. The spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has said that the ‘China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award’, for the year 2020 was being conferred on Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman in recognition of his monumental contributions in the field of chemistry.