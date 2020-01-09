Share:

HAFIZABAD - Two workers of a rice mills died of suffocation due to leakage of gas in the cabin in which they slept yesterday night. According to police source, Atif Ali and Nauman Ali, the workers of the rice mills, slept in the cabin and during the night gas accumulated in the cabin and they died due to suffocation. When the cabin was opened by the mills management they found both the workers died. The police have shifted the dead bodies to the morgue for legal formalities.

The district administration has warned the shopkeepers of strict action if they were found creating artificial scarcity of wheat flour in the area. The Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza said that two fair price shops have already been established in the city from where the consumers can purchase wheat flour bag of 20 kgs at the rate of Rs. 808/-. Meanwhile, the President Flour Mills Association Hafizabad Faisal Mahmood Langah said that there was no shortage of flour in the area and added that 1728 bags of 20 kgs are being supplied in the city daily. He further said that more fair price shops would be opened in the city shortly.

ROBBERY

Four citizens of Kaleke Mandi were deprived of cash and cell phones and injured two of them when they put up resistance by two armed dacoits.

According to police source, Shahzad son of Muhammad Arshad was on way to his house when two armed bandits grabbed him and on his resistance, the accused seriously injured him with the butts of pistols and snatched away Rs. 1500/- and a cell phone. Two other citizens Shaharyar and Irfan Amad son of Ihsan were intercepted near Mohallah Akbari by the same dacoits and snatched away Rs. 15000/- and Rs. 22,000/- from them at pistol point. The dacoits also thrashed a poor eggs vendor and snatched away five dozen eggs from him. The police are investigating but have failed to arrest any of the accused.