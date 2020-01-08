Share:

LOS ANGELES - Rihanna is ready to ‘’dominate the mascara game’’. The ‘Work’ hitmaker is expanding her Fendy Beauty product range with the introduction of her Full Frontal Mascara later this month. She announced on her Instagram and Twitter accounts: ‘’Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA (sic)’’ A post on the Fenty Beauty Instagram account also gave further details about the ‘’longwearing’’ formula, including its ‘’unique brush’’.

They wrote: ‘’It’s time we get into some lashes! Our new #FULLFRONTALMASCARA is designed to give you a fully exposed lash with our unique flat-to-fat brush that volumizes, lengthens, and curls! Pick yours up on JANUARY 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP!

‘’Flat to fat just like dat! We’re bringin’ you our #FULLFRONTALMASCARA in a water-resistant, sweat-resistant, and longwearing formula with a unique brush that loads and lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls them on the flat side! Get it when it drops on January 16 at fentybeauty.com

She said: ‘’Sometimes when traveling with Rihanna, we land and have to go straight to a media event, and my job is to make sure everyone looks good. I love using the new Hydrating Longwear Foundation by Fenty Beauty: I know that it’s going to have longevity and be very durable, but it also has moisturizing properties that are great for dried-out skin after a flight.’’