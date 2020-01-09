Share:

Mr. Salman Masood has taken over as Editor of The Nation from January 8, 2020. Mr. Salman Masood was earlier Resident Editor Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhthunkwa of the paper. He has a vast experience of working with international and local newspapers and specializes in coverage of politics, international relations, and terrorism. He started his journalism career in 2001 when he started working with The New York Times. In 2009, he contributed to The New York Times reporting team that won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Pakistan and Afghanistan. In 2013-2014, he acted as Editor of Pique, a political and lifestyle magazine. He wrote for Abu Dhabi based The National from 2008-2011. Salman Masood holds a Master’s degree in International Relations.