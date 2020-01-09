Share:

FAISALABAD - Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has detached gas connections of six consumers on charge of using compressors at Sammundri Road during past 24 hours. SNGPL spokesman said Wednesday that on the direction of General Manager Ashraf Mehmood special teams were constituted which conducted surprise checking against the use of compressors on gas connections. The SNGPL teams unearthed use of compressors at six different sites in D-Type Colony at Sammundri road and detached gas connections of these consumers. Further action against them was underway. Khurarianwala police have arrested a youth on charge of aerial firing and uploading video on social media.

The police spokesman said Wednesday that Ata Fareed r/o Khurarianwala-Jhumra road made aerial firing and shared video with his friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team constituted who conducted raids and arrested the accused Ata Fareed within one hour.

The police recovered Kalashnikov and 150 bullets from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.