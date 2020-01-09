Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 41,357.57 points as compared to 41,904.47 points on the last working day with the negative change of 546.90 points (1.31%). A total of 280,071,600 shares were traded compared to the trade 206,892,240 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.694 billion as compared to Rs 9.183 billion during last trading day. Total 353 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market , out of which 42 recorded gain and 292 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 39,458,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.43, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 38,190,000 and price per share of Rs 11.81 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,552,000 and price per share of Rs 26.59. Bhanero Tex recorded the maximum increase of Rs 19 per share, closing at Rs 899 while Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 16 per share, closing at Rs 1956. Indus Motor Co recorded maximum decrease of Rs 48.57 per share, closing at Rs 1028.78 whereas Sapphire Tex. decreases Rs 35.50 per share closing at Rs 962.83.