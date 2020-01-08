Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift is set to receive the Vanguard Award at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards. The 30-year-old singer will be honoured with the top honour by GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) at their annual media awards on April 16, for her continued efforts in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement: ‘’From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance. In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.’’

Last year, Taylor used the music video for her single ‘You Need To Calm Down’ to champion for equality by casting LGBTQ stars.

The singer also wrote to the senator of Tennessee calling on him to support the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in employment, housing, and other public accommodations.

Whilst the act is still waiting on a vote in the majority-Republican Senate, the ‘ME!’ hitmaker also asked her millions of fans to sign a petition in support of the bill, which had a major impact on its passage through the House of Representatives.