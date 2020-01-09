Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami leader Amirul Azeem has appreciated the role of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in bringing improvement to the field of education in Pakistan. He was speaking on inauguration of newly renovated building of Ghazali School for Girls Mansoora on Wednesday. The spouse of Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest. Famous poet Amjad Islamad Amjad, and GET Chairman Waqas Jafri also spoke on the occasion