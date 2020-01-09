Share:

KARACHI - A search committee, formed to find a suitable person for the post of Director Institute

of Business Administration

(IBA) Karachi, on Wednesday shortlisted two names—Dr Huma Baqai and Dr S Akbar Zaidi.According to sources, the committee, led Dr Abdul Qadeer

Rajput, conducted interviews

of seven aspirants earlier on Tuesday.The names of shortlisted candidates have been sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who would appoint the IBA Karachi director.

It may be noted here that the slot of IBA Karachi