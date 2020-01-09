Share:

The United States has asked Pakistan for help to de-escalate tensions in the region, says Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division.

While talking on the talkshow Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Yusuf said “Washington asking Islamabad to play a role in the Middle East row shows Pakistan’s international standing as a peacemaker."

Tensions rose in the Middle East after Iran retaliated on Tuesday, to military commander Qasim Soleimani's assassination in a drone attack last week, by firing missiles at US bases in Iraq.

The past few days, discussion about the conflict has taken place between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper via phone calls.

In addition, Yuusf said tha, “we hope that the situation would de-escalate. PM Imran has instructed the foreign minister and army chief to approach major countries.

“Pakistan is trying to play the role of a mediator for the sake of peace in the region and no Muslim country other than Pakistan could do that."