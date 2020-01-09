Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that solution to the problems facing the country lies in maximum utilization of technology.

The Prime Minister expressed these remarks at a briefing on “Honarmand Jawan” programme. Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood were also present in the briefing.

The Prime Minister emphasized on strong coordination between educational institutions and industry, and linking the technical and vocational institutions with the market and international institutions. He specifically stressed on the need for ensuring quality in technical institutions.

Imran Khan said the difficulties the youth has to face to in getting jobs despite having technical education puts question mark on the standard of technical and vocational institutions, which needs immediate attention.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while talking to media said that Prime Minister Imran will launch Hunarmand Pakistan Program today (Thursday) to equip the youth with market oriented skills.

The Special Assistant said equipping the youth as per the requirements of 21st century is vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan to strengthen them economically.

He said Hunarmand Pakistan Program will prove to be a milestone in providing jobs and business opportunities to over eighty percent of the youth. He said the program was prepared after a proper planning.a