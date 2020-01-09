Share:

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday, 8 January, announced a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, to be played in Harare later this month, marking a return to the long format for the African nation. Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018, when they toured Bangladesh for a two-match series, and coach Lalchand Rajput welcomed the assignment and backed his charges to seize the opportunity. Zimbabwe last played Sri Lanka in a Test match in July 2017, at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, where the home team prevailed by four wickets, after recording the highest successful chase in Asia. Zimbabwe will begin their preparations for the series with a ten-day training camp, featuring the top performers from the Logan Cup, the domestic first-class competition. The announcement comes one day after the governing body named Sean Williams the new Test captain, and Chamu Chibhabha the limited-overs captain on an "interim basis", following the retirement in September 2019 of former captain Hamilton Masakadza, who subsequently became the director of cricket. The first Test will be played from 19 to 23 January, and the second from 27 to 31 January.