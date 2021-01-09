Share:

LAHORE - The pandemic of COVID-19 claimed 18 more lives in last 24 hours, while 676 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday across the province.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,coronavirus cases in the province reached 143,511, while total deaths were 4,221. P&SHD confirmed that 439 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 7 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Nankana Sahib,58 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum,7 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 8 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal,10 in Gujrat,30 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang, 3 in Chiniot, 5 in Sargodha, 29 in Multan, 5 in Vehari, 4 in Lodharan, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 17 in Layyah,1 in Muzaffargarh, 5 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Bahawalpur,4 in Bahawalnagar, 5 in Pakpattan, 2 in Okara and 8 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news. Punjab health department has conducted 2,565,879 tests for COVID-19 so far, whereas 129,321 patients recovered altogether in the province. So far 2,896 frontline healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties. Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and use face masks.People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

‘Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus’, the health care department urged.