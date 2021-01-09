Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Friday said that ‘massive’ development in transport sector was around the corner in the province and in the first phase, 250 new buses would be running on roads of Karachi till end of 2021.

Furnishing answers to written and verbal queries of lawmakers during Question Hour in Sindh Assembly, Awais said that the transport and mass transit department had already written to Chief Minister, who also holds finance portfolio, and requested him to release adequate funds for tendering the buses’ procurement. “We have done all the paper works and just needed the funds to start tendering process,” he said.

The minister said that Sindh government was going to make ground breaking of two ‘biggest’ transport projects of Pakistan this year. “The ground breaking of Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System would be held in March, while the works to be initiated for Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit System later this year,” he added.

He said that in the first phase, 250 buses would be brought and running in Karachi, while in more phases, the department would be doing ‘massive’ works in other districts of the province. The minister said that the project for brining 250 buses in Karachi had to be completed by 2020 but it suffered delay due to COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Nusrat Sehar Abbasi came down hard on the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) provincial government for not running ‘even a single bus’ during its last 12-year. “The ministers were reshuffled quite often and every transport minister used to give new date for completion of projects but no avail,” she said. Responding to Nusrat’s remarks, Awais said that representatives of ministries gave completion date considering their progress but sometimes it suffered delay owing to realistic reasons. “The Prime Minister had announced Rs162 billion package for Karachi but he didn’t give even Rs162,” he added.

PM’s remarks criticised

Separately, provincial ministers lambasted the Prime Minister over his recent remarks on protestors of Hazara community in Quetta and asked them not to wait for him and offer the funerals.

Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijrani said that the PM termed the protestors as ‘blackmailers’. “He (Prime Minister) pass such remarks in his ego and arrogance,” he said and requested the bereaved families to offer funerals of their loved ones.

Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza said that the Prime Minister would not visit the sit-in to condole with Hazara community ‘as he doesn’t feel their pain’. Education Minister Saeed Ghani was of the view that every Pakistani got hurt by the Prime Minister’s remarks. The provincial ministers also asked protestors of dozens of sit-ins being held in Karachi in solidarity with Hazara community to shrink their demonstration and gather at one centre place ‘as the people were facing miseries for last few days due to closure of roads’. They assured that Sindh government would provide security to the protestors.

Opposition Leader steps down

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi resigned from the post without mentioning the reason. Talking to media in the assembly, Naqvi confirmed that he had dispatched his resignation to the PM and said that he would no more hold the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

“I am an ordinary worker of the PTI and will continue to serve the party, he said, adding that the PTI was his first and last political party and was not joining any other party.

He said he did not want to disclose the reasons behind his resignation at the moment. “The reasons will surface shortly,” he added.

In September last year, Naqvi had also dispatched his resignation to the PM after his open criticism on its party’s federal government on gas shortage in Sindh but somehow managed to retain the position. Meanwhile, PTI Sindh Vice-President Haleem Adil Sheikh, presently the party’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, was being tipped as the next Leader of the Opposition.

‘Threat to Sindh Assembly’

During the proceedings, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said that Sindh Assembly was facing major threat of any untoward incident. “The law enforcement agencies have arrested some people and pictures of the assembly’s entry and other points were recovered from their possession,” the Speaker said.