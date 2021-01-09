Share:

ISLAMABAD -As many as 43 police officers and officials of Islamabad police have been transferred and posted by the senior superintendent of police (operations), informed a police spokesman on Friday. A notification in this regard has also been issued, he added. According to him, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, who is also holding additional charge of SSP (Operations) Islamabad, has issued transfer and posting orders of as many as 43 police officers.

He said according to notification, the DIG has transferred and posted three inspectors, three sub inspectors, three assistant sub inspectors and 34 other constables and head constables to different zones, divisions and in police stations. All the cops have assumed their charges following the orders of DIG/SSP Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, informed police spokesman.