ISLAMABAD - As many as 2,435 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the country after the tests of 38,369 people during the last 24 hours. According to the latest statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre, 48 people died of the virus during this period. There are now 33,124 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. On Friday morning, Islamabad, AJK and GB collectively report 173 Coronavirus cases and 5 deaths. Islamabad reported 155 cases and 3 deaths, GB 4 cases while AJK reported 14 cases and 2 deaths during the past 24 hours. The NCOC said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded 307 Coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the same period. The provincial total has risen to 60,536 while the death toll is 1,710.Balochistan reported 14 cases. The provincial total is now 18,314 while the death toll remains 186. Punjab reported 676 Coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 143,511 while the death toll is 4,221. Pakistan on Friday reported 3,313 more Coronavirus recoveries, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country.