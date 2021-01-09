Share:

Islamabad-Five officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police were dismissed from service for their involvement in killing a 22-year-old man Usama Satti during a fatal shooting on a car over flouting stop and check caution in G-10, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

All five cops were shown the door by DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, who is also holding the additional charge of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations after finding them guilty in a detailed inquiry report.

Notifications in this regard have also been issued, he said.

The five dismissed cops were identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Hafiz Iftikhar Ahmed and constables Mudassir Mukhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa, according to police spokesman.

In the notifications, issued by SSP Operations, it was mentioned that all the cops were on duty at about 1am when they chased a white car and opened indiscriminate firing on that suspected car. As a result, Usama bin Nadeem Satti (driver) received gunshot wounds. He was being shifted to PIMS through Rescue 1122 and he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Being a part of police force, it was the prime duty of the police officer/cops to follow proper strategy/arrangements to stop suspected car but they failed to handle the situation in professional manner. They brought a bad name to the department owing to their aforementioned inefficient act. They have proved themselves incompetent and a case number 04/2021, dated 2/1/2021 u/s 302/148/149 of PPC and 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act) has been registered against them with Police Station Ramna. Keeping in view the whole episode and their unprofessional approach towards official duties which resulted in such an unpleasant incident, the SSP Operations reached to the conclusion that their attitude towards official tasks is unbecoming and their further retention in the disciplined force like Islamabad police is not justified. Therefore, finding them guilty of gross misconduct, they are awarded a major punishment of “Dismissal from service” as provided under Punjab Police (E&D) Rules, 1975 duty adopted by ICT Police.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held by the family members, relatives of Usama Satti, the members of Quaid-i-Azam Pakistan Peace Council, traders, political parties and members of civil society outside the National Press Club (NPC) to press the government and police department to conduct free, fair and impartial investigation into the murder case.

The protestors were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans against police and government.

Addressing the protestors, JUI-F Murree leader Maulana Saif Ullah Saifi said the murder of Usama Satti is a crime that cannot be pardoned. He also condemned the statement of federal minister on interior. He said the government should conduct free and fair investigation in the murder case.

Quaid-i-Azam Pakistan Peace Council Central Vice Chairman Rashid Gulfraz Abbasi said Usama Satti became victim of a brutal act. He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan should take notice of the brutality of Islamabad police and make the accused accountable.