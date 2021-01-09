Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday told that all the permanent residents of Punjab would be provided the facility of health card by December 2021 for medical treatment from public and private hospitals.

He was further informed that with focus on backward districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal, seven million families from across the province would be provided health cards.

The prime minister was told this during a briefing on Universal Health Coverage in Punjab.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was present in the briefing, which was also attended through video-link by by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The prime minister on the occasion said since access to quality healthcare was the basic right of every citizen, his government had initiated reforms in the health sector, which were aimed at helping the poor and deserving.

He said the government would extend all possible cooperation to the private sector for establishing hospitals in the country’s far flung areas.