ISLAMABAD- Balochistan government has initiated millions of rupees farming projects focused on promoting climate resilient and low water-consuming farming, aimed to fight water scarcity in the province.

The government, in this regard, has taken the initiative to encourage farmers for cultivating olive trees whereas the government had allocated Rs 200 million for the development and boosting of olive farming in the province.

For extraction of olive oil, plants were being established in various cities of the province, an official of Agriculture department of Balochistan said while talking to APP on Friday.

Balochistan Agriculture Research and Development Centre had also been working for the promotion of pistachio in the province as part of its upcoming low water consuming project, he said.

He said research was also being conducted in collaboration with international agro based organization in that regard.

The department has taken measures to encourage local farmers to cultivate saffron in the cold areas of the province which is climate resilient and a low water-consuming crop and could be easily grown in cold areas of the province without conventional irrigation methods, he said. According to official, the objective of the initiative was to divert attention of local farmers from growing traditional wheat crop to focus on cultivating high value crops. Old harvesting techniques and non-availability of appropriate packing of corps remained the main reason behind less production, he regretted.

The government has started training programmes for farmers and landowners of the province on modern farming methods. The official said that this new initiative would help generate revenue for the province, besides bringing large areas of barren land under cultivation.

In order to improve underground water level, he said the government was working to construct more dams in the province that would help to meet the water shortage.