Llahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that the incumbent government was committed to ensuring transparency in its affairs and nobody could point a finger at any irregularity in any of its projects.

“The PTI-led government is the most transparent one as not a single scandal has surfaced in the last two-and-a-half years, he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister asserted that the foundation of a transparent Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PDM is trying to fulfil the enemy’s agenda by spreading anarchy in the country.

Usman Buzdar also came down hard on the opposition parties which he thought were following their individual agendas to save their political future.

“Those engaged in the politics of allegations have no future and it’s tragic that the opposition is trying to divide the nation for political gains”, the CM deplored.

Usman Buzdar stressed that the propagandists should realise the fact that people could not be deceived through hollow claims as they have fully recognized the duplexity of the opposition.

The Chief Minister believed that the country was passing through a critical phase as the enemy was conspiring to destabilise Pakistan. He alleged that the opposition was showing a non-serious attitude at this crucial time.

“Every Pakistani is duty-bound to prefer national interest as personal interest has no worth before the interest of the State.

The opposition should also give preference to the national interest as the country demands unity. Pakistan is our only identity and we should not indulge in anything that could bring a bad name to the country”, the CM concluded.

Separately, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the Opposition was busy in political point-scoring over the Machh tragedy. She dubbed the PDM alliance as a gang of impassive people having no regard for others. “The Machh tragedy is unfortunate and all the sympathies of the government are with bereaved heirs”, she maintained.

She also held the PDM responsible for an increase in corona cases through their unwise decisions of holding public rallies. “Regrettably, the trio of Maulana, Prince and Queen tried to rally their politics at the cost of the lives of the people and now, they are doing politics over Machh tragedy”, she observed.

Seeks a report from CPO Faisalabad

Buzdar has directed the CPO Faisalabad that a comprehensive investigation be held to investigate the recovery of the dead body of a two-year-old girl child in the precinct of Saddar police station and further directed to furnish him a report.

He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

Takes notice of murder of 8-year-old child in Nishtar Colony

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of an 8-year-old child in Nishtar Colony area of Lahore and directed to early arrest the accused. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.