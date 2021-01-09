Share:

ISLAMABAD - Constitution should be the guiding principle in setting rules of the game to address rising political polarisation and improving democratic governance in Pakistan.

This was stated in a dialogue on democratic values, organized by PILDAT. Panellists at the PILDAT Virtual Forum on How has 2020 impacted democratic governance and quality of democracy in Pakistan. Panelists including Javed Jabbar, Former Senator, Syed Talat Husain, Analyst, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President and founder of PILDAT and Ms. Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director PILDAT participated in a dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, Aasiya Riaz was of the view that 2020 had been a year of global chaos and uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob believed that quality of democracy in Pakistan had deteriorated in 2020. Parliament and Provincial Assemblies have not played the required role of oversight especially in managing the impact of coronavirus. A Parliamentary Committee formed on COVID-19 highly underperformed.

Mr. Javed Jabbar said that he endorsed the point on absence of effective local governments as a major weakness of the system of democracy in Pakistan.