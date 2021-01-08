Share:

LAHORE- Fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman have received maiden call ups to South Africa’s Test squad for Pakistan.

According to information made available here on Friday, Dupavillon and Baartman are part of a 21-member group that will travel to Pakistan for a two-Test series starting on January 26. The pair replace Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius, who were part of the squad that played against Sri Lanka but both suffered injuries in training and have not recovered in time to travel. Top-order batsman Raynard van Tonder also misses out after fracturing his finger.

The series will be South Africa’s first in Pakistan since 2007. South Africa have included three spinners in their squad - Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi - and as many as nine pace-bowling options. Both Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius have been cleared to play after missing the Sri Lanka series while recovering from groin and hamstring injuries respectively.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” Victor Mpitsang, South Africa’s convener of selectors, said.

SA TEST SQUAD: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.