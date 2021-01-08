Share:

Learning is a continuous process of seeking and absorbing content and information, analysing facts, accepting logic and applying it to become a better version of ourselves. Such a learning process continues every day in our lives. Learning itself may not be an activity. One can learn through reading or by conversing. It can happen through listening or practically doing something. Learning can also take place just by observing people and processes. It happens around us and within us.

However, learning occurs more frequently in those who are connected with a culture of learning. This culture manifests when someone acknowledges that learning by doing, reading, talking, or observing is essential for personal, professional growth and development. Gone are the days when people visited libraries to receive, collect, and discover information. Libraries have now been transformed into web pages over the Internet that are accessible 24/7. Information is readily accessible for all, in every format—be it in text, audio, video, illustrations, infographics, among others, etc.

Learning begins at an early age. A child learns to walk, speak the first words and recognises colours and shapes even before going to school. The first learning place for a child is indeed a mother’s lap. From here, the learning process gradually increases in its intensity. It evolves the person’s character and broadens their mental horizon. School, college, and university provide learning that is based on theories and concepts needed to survive and succeed in the corporate, professional world. Students learn the etiquette of how to speak, to dress up, to interact in casual and formal events, to work with juniors, colleagues, superiors, and to present themselves in front of the world.

It is imperative to create a culture of learning. It refers to a collective mindset where every person accepts that learning is essential and they consciously pursue such actions that make them learn about the topics of their choosing and interest. This culture is created when the head of a family (grandparents, parents); head at an educational institute (Principal, teacher); head at an office (CEO, Department Head) nurture the learning process while making it a part of their lifestyle. Those parents who actively pursue their child to read books and play with educational toys do raise confident children who are aware of their immediate surroundings.

Teachers at schools and colleges need to inspire students to spend time in the library to read books of their choosing to cultivate the habit of reading. CEOs and department heads at offices, when motivating their employees to complete a training course or provide them with avenues to learn on the job; do produce a resource that is willing to expand their mind and accept new roles on the job. Learning initiated at home, educational institutes, or in the corporate setup, must be rewarded. Those completing a task or learning a new skill must be given some incentive. Parents can give their children a new toy when a skill is acquired.

Teachers can give their students extra marks while CEOs can give their employees a bonus when new skills are learned or when training tasks are completed. Providing constructive feedback is also imperative. It helps the person realise and accept their shortcomings. Learning must be the core mission, whether it is a home, school, or office. Parents can converse with their children on various topics to make them understand how life works. A similar effort combined with audio-visual media can help teachers and corporate executives impart valuable information among students and employees respectively. The culture of learning and learning itself must always remain a part of our lives. It is indeed learning that makes us reasonable, makes us human, and makes us understand ourselves.