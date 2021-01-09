Share:

ISLAMABAD-After nearly three years of delays, fans will finally be able to see the adaptation of The Woman in the Window on Netflix later this year, with director Joe Wright opening up about the bizarre journey.The film was originally set up as a 20th Century Fox project, adapted from A.J. Finn’ 2018 novel, but the project was in limbo after Disney purchased the studio, with reshoots ordered following tests screenings where the audience was confused.Its 2020 release was then postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Netflix buying the film in August, with Wright confirming in a new interview that the film is set for release in the first half of 2021.

The film follows Amy Adams’ character Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic woman who can’t leave her house in New York City.Wright revealed that he was drawn to the adapted screenplay by Tracy Letts because of the constraints involved.