LAHORE - Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Wing of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has initiated work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDA), following submission of all NOC related reports on Friday.

According to EPA spokesperson, report of RRUDA has been received in both hard and soft form and it has been forwarded for the review process as per Regulations. He said that the NOC process will be completed as per the time line given in the Regulations.

RRUDA Project aimed at converting dying River Ravi in to perennial fresh water body along with high quality urban development on both banks of the river (5Km each) for a stretch of approximately 46 KM long from Ravi Syphon to Mohlanwal. The objective of the project is to develop sustainable city to cater future growth population and treatment of existing Lahore city waste water.