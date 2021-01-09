Share:

Proceedings of both the houses of our parliament have increasingly begun to induce yawns, since the advent of Imran government brought a self-perpetuating version of hybrid democracy in Pakistan after the election of July 2018. The Senate sitting of Friday, however, proved shocking by exposing a frightening disconnects between the priorities of “our representatives” and obvious-looking demands of hardcore realities.

For the past six days, thousands of Hazaras, already enduring a deep pain of ghettoized existence, have been braving the biting cold in Quetta. Huddled around the coffins of 11 persons, selectively butchered in a coalmine by a group of brute terrorists claiming allegiance to DAESH or the so-called Islamic State, they are only waiting for the Prime Minister to visit them. They refuse to bury their dear and near ones, until Imran Khan meets them, personally, to express sympathy and promise protection. The Prime Minister is not willing to oblige, astonishing a vast numbers of Pakistanis.

Disregarding the mind-paralyzing gloom, thirty-four senators, representing “the opposition” in a house of 104, preferred sticking to an agenda set by them for an enforced session. “Unprecedented crackdown on opposition workers” was the item of their utmost priority Friday. And the ruling party representatives felt too good and comfortable while deriding and laughing at foul-crying opposition, perceived as if crowded with “looters and plunderers.”

The long established parliamentary practices clearly prescribe that after formally putting of a motion in the house, its movers deliver speeches for establishing a forceful case. Only after they finish, some minister stands up from the treasury benches to refute or demolish it through a winding up speech.

While building NAYA Pakistan, the Imran government has arrogantly discarded the said practice. In the name of ensuring “fair and balanced debate,” it rather convinced the number-strong opposition that each speech from their benches should instantly get a response from the treasury. In spite of “guided” by a huge number of “experienced parliamentarians,” the opposition parties slavishly agreed to set the “new tradition.”

For another time, Shahzad Wasim, the leader of the house and Ali Mohammad Khan, the state minister of parliamentary affairs, delivered long and windy speeches Friday for contemptuously dismissing the claim that the Imran government had launched “an unprecedented crackdown” on political workers, representing the opposition parties. They were passionately supported by a ruling party backbencher, Manzoor Kakar.

So far, the government-promoted story had been trying to tell us that the opposition parties were hardly left with any “political workers.” Hardened “corrupt and money launderers” rather swarm these parties. After being caught “red handed” by “autonomously operating” accountability outfits, they had begun inventing the narrative of “political victimization.”

Shahzad Wasim climbed to “the next level” Friday. Feigning “patriotic concerns,” he worriedly referred to 5th generation war that the usual enemies of Pakistan had launched. In this form of war, he explained like a master strategist, hostile forces don’t feel the need to invade a country by employing the conventional forces and tools of war. To stir chaos and instability, facilitators and collaborators are cultivated from within the targeted country.

Wasim kept insisting that the opposition parties had furnished the same kind of 5th columnists for the enemies of Pakistan. After joining hands in an alliance called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), they held a series of public rallies in the major cities of Pakistan. The speeches delivered in these assemblies recklessly attempted to malign the state institutions by naming and criticizing their Chiefs. He also alleged that Hussain Haqqani, a former Pak Ambassador to Washington, prepared ‘talking points’ of the speeches, delivered in PDM rallies.

Ali Mohammad Khan and Manzoor Kakar continued rubbing in the same these, aimed at ending the feeling that our opposition parties were not only corrupt to the core but had also sold their souls to spiteful enemies of Pakistan.

Not even one senator from the opposition was able to forcefully confront the said narrative. Their speeches had no energy or engaging points. It was obvious that the opposition senators had walked into the house without a well thought out strategy. Without any homework, the opposition senators sounded like “all chiefs no Indians” through their random and lifeless speeches.

Only in passing and almost half-heartedly, some opposition senators referred to the ongoing protest of the Hazara community in Quetta. In this day of ‘instant news,’ they seemed completely unaware of the pertinent remarks Prime Minister Imran Khan had passed while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad Friday.

For the past three days, the regular and social media have ceaselessly been wondering why the Prime Minister remained reluctant to rush to Quetta and persuade Hazaras to bury their dead by personally extending empathy with their accumulated anguish. After all, he demanded precisely the same from the past presidents and prime ministers, whenever Hazaras were targeted by terrorists.

Through his publicly made remarks Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rather surprised many of his devoted admirers by explicitly suggesting that huddled around the coffins of their dead, Hazaras in Quetta appeared as if “blackmailing” him. He did acknowledge the collective pain of Hazaras for sure, but firmly told them that if they really wanted him to visit them, they should first bury the dead. His remarks unleashed a flood of protesting posts on social media.

Contrary to popular perceptions, Prime Minister has firmly made up his mind not to visit Quetta to meet the protesting community, until they first buried the victims. Immediately after the said incident, he had sent the interior minister to deal with the protestors.

After returning to Islamabad, reliable sources revealed, the minister had informed the federal cabinet during its meeting Tuesday that seven out of the eleven victims of the terrorist attack were not Pakistanis but Afghan nationals. In addition to sympathy, the majority of the close relatives of the victims also expected “compensation” in the form of heavy amount of cash from the government.

A recent spate of intelligence input by the security agencies has also warned of a fresh wave of terrorist incidents, designed to unleash mass scale sectarian conflicts in Pakistan. In the given context, the personal appearance of Imran Khan among the protesting crowd could expose him to a possibly unmanageable threat. Therefore, it was decided that the Prime Minister would only visit Quetta, to meet a delegation of Hazara at a “secure” place, to express condolences and reassurances.

Two high profile aides of the prime minister, Zulfi Bokhari and Ali Zaidi, then volunteered to use their influence. Activating their contacts among the “religious leaders” of Hazara community they felt quite confident, that they would be able to pursue the families for the burial of victims before the prime minister’s visit to Quetta.

Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslameen (MWM), a religious-political outfit, commands formidable influence among followers of the school of faith, Hazaras adhere to as a community. The same party had already furnished decisive support to the ruling party, when it decided to contest election in Gilgit-Baltistan and later formed the government there late last year. But its overactive help and assistance has, so far, failed the government to effectively deal with consequences of the recent incident.

The government surely needs to employ “other means” to ensure burial of the dead. Prime minister has now publicly committed not to visit Quetta and meet the Hazara community until the burial. And he will certainly not change his mind.