After having deemed that President Trump incited violence at the Capitol Hill through social media platforms, Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, asserted that Trump would be banned from the platform indefinitely. With such a rare decision against a strong political entity, the social media giant is setting a precedent that is bound to reignite the debate on gatekeeping versus platforms of uncurated user content.

The issue is as old as the platforms themselves; who regulates the content that ends up on these websites? For YouTube, Facebook, twitter etc, it was initially easy to claim plausible deniability and allow for unmoderated content. Soon after, the realisation came that platforms were the only ones with the ability and technological access to remove content that was objectionable and criminal. The more recent set of terms and conditions do allow for content and user removal if there is incitement to hate based on political, racial or other differences.

But this is still different. The individual in question is no far-right party advocate or extremist militant, this is the sitting—albeit outgoing—President of one of the more influential states in the global community. Of course, the fact that his regime will soon have to bow out to President-elect Biden is something Mr Zuckerberg would have used as encouragement to ban Mr Trump. However, this still means that platforms have now opened themselves up to more scrutiny in the eyes of governments all over.

If President Trump can be banned over incitement, can the platform be forced to comply on other removal requests in the future? Requests from regulatory authorities have undoubtedly been piling up in the offices of large tech companies; will Facebook and its competitors try and set clear red lines that will enable them to act against users, or will this be a slippery slope and users could see access revoked over the most minute or subjective complaints raised? It is important to try and answer these questions with more urgency. Balancing freedom of expression with the prevention of hate speech on the internet remains one of the more important issues of this age.