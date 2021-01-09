Share:

The families of coal miners killed in Machh massacre have met Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to Quetta on Saturday.

The meeting between PM Imran Khan and the families of the Machh victims was held at the Sardar Bahadur Khan (SBK) Women’s University in Quetta. PM Khan offered his condolence to the victims’ families.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the premier departed for the airport to travel back to Islamabad.

Earlier, PM Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in Balochistan province where he was briefed over the overall law and order situation of the province, as well as Machh incident during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan governor, chief minister, interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, federal ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari. Commander Southern Command, Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC), Balochistan home minister and chief secretary were also present.

During his recent visit to Balochistan capital, the premier was accompanied by interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, whereas, Federal minister Ali Zaidi and PM’s special assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari were already present there.

Earlier in the day, mourners offered funeral prayers of the Hazara victims of Machh massacre today after their negotiations with the government went successful on Friday night.