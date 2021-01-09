Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday has constituted two different committees for simplification of Income Tax Return forms and for capital markets tax reforms.

As a part of various reform initiatives and in pursuance to the special instructions of the Prime Minister, chairman of Federal Board of Revenue has constituted a committee for timely designing/finalization and simplification of Income Tax Return forms for individuals, AOPs and companies for tax year 2021. While departing from the previous practice, the FBR aims at designing the return forms in much advance so that forms are available to the taxpayers on the very first day of the tax year. The committee shall be chaired by Member (IR-Policy) whereas Chief Information Officer, Chiefs of Inland Revenue Operations & Inland Revenue Policy and Second Secretary, Domain Business Team (DBT) of FBR’s Information Technology Wing would be members of the committee.

The committee aims at simplifying the income tax return forms to the best possible extent besides developing the return forms that require least possible interventions on year to year basis. International best practices shall be a guiding principle for the committee. The idea behind this endeavor is to facilitate the taxpayer and make the income tax return form more user-friendly and free from unnecessary complications. In order to make this initiative more fruit bearing and result oriented, FBR through a separate communication has requested the ICAP, ICMAP, Pakistan Tax Bar Associations and various Chambers of Commerce and Industry to give their input for designing a simplified version of the returns. FBR has designated Secretary Income Tax Policy at FBR HQ to receive input on Email saidiqbaltax321@gmail.com and fax number 051-9218298.

In other notification, the FBR has stated about the constitution of a committee for capital markets tax reforms. The committee would be headed by Member Inland Revenue Policy, FBR, Commissioner Securities Market Division SECP, Chief Executive officer PSX, Chief Financial officer PSX and chief (Income tax policy), FBR. According to the FBR, the committee shall act as a forum till budget making exercise for the year 2021-22 to review tax policies and suggest specific short term and medium to long term measures for the development of debt and equity market, commodity futures, mutual funds, REITs, corporate and insurance sector, amongst others. Broadly, it would review and recommend all measures that impinge upon the capital markets and its stakeholders.

The committee might invite proposals from relevant stakeholders, deliberate and finalize tax reforms in the aforementioned areas. The proposals shall be categorized into immediate, medium term and long term reforms and shall accordingly be prioritized. First report of the committee would be submitted to the FBR within 20 days of its constitution. Necessary amendments to the tax laws shall be initiated in consultation with the committee for implementations of the agreed proposals. In view of experience gained, the TOR may be evolved and changed by the committee members as needed.