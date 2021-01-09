Share:

Karachi - The committee comprising members from ruling political parties and bureaucracy is liable to answer why it has failed in resolving issues of Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said while addressing a protest demonstration on Karachi rights movement held outside Masjid-e-Khizra Saddar.

He said federal and Sindh governments, instead of providing relief to masses, are involved in corrupt practices and under umbrella of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Muttahida Quami Movement, Karachi has been ruined.

He further said that amalgamation of these parties did nothing for wellbeing of Karachi and its citizens, and on the other hand, street crime rate is on rising unabated under the very nose of rulers. Hafiz Naeem while addressing participants raised questions and asked federal government what happened with Bus Rapid Transit System Green Line, Rs1,100 billion Karachi relief package and revamping of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

He also asked Sindh government why it has failed in completing Orange Line Bus and rebuilding dilapidated infrastructure and resolving civic issues of city. Both the government in centre and province are in agreement not to hold Local Body polls and in this direction are not serious for afresh population census in Karachi, he flayed.

He announced JI would bring a rally during January to highlight multifarious issues of Karachi including population census and local body polls and would impress upon the government to be serious on Karachi issues.

JI Sindh Assembly member, Abdul Rasheed on the occasion said that Sindh government has set aside his an adjourn-motion on potable water and sewerage system. “Is this not an act showing how much government is serious on Karachi and resolving its issues”, he questioned.

He demanded both the government to resign as they are ‘corrupt and incapable to run government and serve masses’ and have failed to deliver.

Secretary Information, Zahid Askari, naib ameers distict South, Sufian Dilawar and Zahoor Ahmad Jadoon were also present on the occasion. The demonstrators carrying placards inscribed with Karachi issues and demand for their solution were chanting slogans against inability of rulers.