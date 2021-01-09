Share:

The funeral prayers of the slain coal miners, who were shot dead by the terrorists in Machh area of Balochistan on Sunday (January 3), will be offered today (Saturday) in Quetta.

Earlier on Friday night, the families and relatives of the martyred coal miners called off their sit- in protest and agreed to bury their loved ones after successful negotiations with the government delegation led by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Hazara community had staged a sit-in, along with the coffins of their martyrs at Quetta Western Bypass for the past six days.

According to sources, the dead bodies of the coal miners have been shifted to Hazara Town from the Western Bypass and will be buried after funeral prayers.