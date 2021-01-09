Share:

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Machh incident victims have won hearts of 22 crore people by understanding the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, the SACM took to Twitter on Saturday and said the government is standing with the Hazara community. She said a joint investigation team (JIT) and an independent commission will soon submit report on the basis of which the culprits will be punished.

Firdous Ashiq further said the enemy wants to destabilize Pakistan while the unwise opposition is continuously displaying non-serious behaviour by doing dirty and selfish politics. The national interest is PM’s priority and it is duty of every citizen to keep the national interest above all of other ones, she added.