LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Friday urged the government and the opposition parties to converge on the one-point agenda of poverty alleviation setting aside the trivial political differences.

“People from all schools of thought, politicians, both from the opposition and the government, should join hands to alleviate poverty, brushing aside their differences”, he said in a statement.

The PML president also asked the government to shelve all the projects for one year and develop a one- year short term plan for elimination of poverty. He extended his party’s cooperation if any of the parties formulates strategy for the betterment of the unemployed and the salaried class. He said the PML will do so even at the cost of political loss.

Shujaat further stated that whenever the army came into power, it set aside all other considerations in a week’s time and took measures for the welfare and well-being of the people.

The former prime minister maintained that corruption’s definition was not confined only to the act of taking and giving bribes. “The act of hoarding and increasing prices of essential articles at will is also a form of corruption”, he held. Shujaat lamented that everyone would concentrate on the corruption of the personalities, but nobody bothered about those committing corruption through hoarding.

He called for evolving a strategy against undue profiteers and hoarders committing dacoity on the pockets of common man and the salaried segments. He feared that all the politicians may have to face strict resistance and humiliation if they did not get united against the profiteers. In such a scenario, he warned, the country will plunge into such an adversity that it would be difficult to get out of it.

Stressing the need for protecting the interests of the salaries class, the PML president said: “The businessmen determine their profit by themselves by increasing the price of an item from Rs100 to Rs200. This only affects the salaried class because it cannot itself increase its own salary. In such a case, to whom should they take their appeal.”

He averred that only the governments caring for the people can win the hearts of the downtrodden. Shujaat urged the PTI government to take it as a challenge to end the difficulties of the people in the next two -and-half years, setting aside all political expediencies. The government, he added, should concentrate only on removing the real problems of the people. “If the government deviates from the real path and falls into labyrinth, then it is feared that lava which is boiling up inside the poor man will hit not only the rulers but also all the politicians”, he warned.