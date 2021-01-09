Share:

ISLAMBAD- The federal government should take strict measures to curtail the alleged external influence over legislative bodies so that effective laws are made to discourage tobacco use and ensure fair taxation in this field in the country.

This was revealed in a research study titled ‘Regional Tobacco Tax Regime and Its Implications for Health’ recently conducted and released by Sustainable Development Policy Institute here.

The study said that the laws against tobacco products including cigarettes should be implemented in letter and spirit as well as without any discrimination.

The ruling elite should also keep distance from the tobacco industry, the study suggested, adding that it is very important because the industry could use it as a vehicle of their influence and interest.

The study suggested that a uniform tax system needs to be enforced at all levels so as to control tax evasion, urging the government to abolish the tier system that was providing tax evasion opportunities.

It also said the single tiered system would help not only strengthen the revenue generation mechanism, but also the problem of illicit trade could be dealt with effectively, it said.

In Pakistan, there are 22 million tobacco users, wherein 60 percent are adolescents. Resultantly, 1.5 million cases of oral cancer are reported by Pakistan Medical Association on yearly basis.