PESHAWAR - : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan has said that provision of basic health facilities to masses is the top priority of the PTI government.

He said that the Sehat Insaf Card is a landmark achievement of the KP government through which people would benefit medical treatment in public sector hospitals of the province.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Government Nasirullah Babar Memorial Hospital Peshawar.

During the visit, the provincial minister inspected different wards of the hospital and inquired from the relatives of patients about the hospital staff.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Siraj briefed the minister regarding the hospital management and said that all facilities and free medicines are being provided to all patients without any discrimination.

Anwar Zeb Khan said that incumbent PTI government is bringing all resources for public relief. He added the government will fulfil all the promises made with people before elections.

He eulogized the hospital staff and issued directives to treat all patients properly, saying that there will be no compromise on people’s health.