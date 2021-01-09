Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik inaugurated polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat here on Friday. She also chaired the Provincial Task Force meeting for polio eradication. The Minister reviewed arrangements for polio campaign which will starts from 11th January.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad, Commissioners of Lahore and Faisalabad Division where all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link.

The Health Minister said, “In the current campaign, more than 20 million children of below five years of age shall be administered polio drops.

We have constituted around 48,000 teams and supply of vaccine has been ensured in all districts.

All teams have been provided masks and hand sanitizers and they shall be provided complete security.

The five-day campaign shall continue from 11th to 15th January. The trainings of teams is complete and drops shall be administered as per SOPs of WHO.

The government is making all out efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Our teams have learnt a great deal from the pandemic”.

Jawad Rafique Malik directed the Deputy Commissioners to personally supervise polio campaigns.

He said special focus must be laid on micro-plans and human resource management is responsibility of districts.