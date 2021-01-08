Share:

Nowadays, the internet is the sole reason people are busy. As COVID-19 is on the loose, citizens are forced to stay in their respective homes and all they can do is rely on the internet to help pass their time.

The internet is a vast part of this modern era. If it wasn’t for the internet, none of this would have existed. The internet gives us everything we need that is knowledge or entertainment. The internet has information about almost everything in our universe from a subatomic particle to a whole galaxy. This knowledge helps kids to study. After all that study, to rest your brain, a child usually plays games or watches cartoons. The internet also keeps people in contact with others who are living far off in the horizon. They can text each other, call each other and much more.

So overall, the internet is just here to help us in our lives, having a positive influence on kids’ lives. But then it’s upon kids too, on what and how they use the internet for.

MAHEEN JAMILA,

Karachi.