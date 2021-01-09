Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday conducted a dry run of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination immunization program in the city before arrival of the vaccine.

The rehearsal was planned by the Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI) and District Health Office (DHO), while ADC, NITB, NCOC IT and other departments collaborated for the event.

The COVID-19 dry run was held at two places including Regional Health Centre (RHC) Tarlai, and Benzair Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi.

The rehearsal was conducted to assure the public about the progress made for early vaccine availability in the country.

The vaccination centre has been established at the Tarlai RHC where citizens will register themselves for vaccination by calling on 1166. Meanwhile, authorities have also set special chillers to ensure safety of the vaccine.

The Ministry of NHS has also arranged the training program of staff at RHC Tarlai. The ministry has already started the training of federal capital hospitals staff on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination. Officials said that training of the federal capital hospitals staff on COVID-19 started and is being held in the National Health Complex.

Officials said that the Expanded Immunization Program (EPI) experts are training the staff of federal capital hospitals and a three-member team from each public sector hospital of the city is participating in the training.

The vaccination team consists of a nurse, medical technician and vaccinator. Officials at the Ministry of NHS said that a team of experts on vaccination is training the staff.

Earlier, a statement released by the ministry said that the Special Cabinet Committee constituted as an oversight body for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, held its second meeting with the Minister for Planning Asad Umar in the chair.

Minister for Science and Technology Mr Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Industries Mr Hammad Azhar are the other members of this committee who attended the meeting. Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan attended the meeting on invitation. The meeting reviewed the overall situation of COVID-19 vaccines.

The committee was apprised that a number of countries have pre-booked COVID-19 vaccine based on preliminary or incomplete results in order to ensure the timely availability of vaccines for their populations. In some situations, vaccines were pre-booked even in development stages to ensure availability.

The committee was informed of the deliberations of an expert committee formed by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) who are in process of reviewing and analyzing available data from clinical studies performed so far. Of the available options, data from one company has been submitted for review to the committee for a final adjudication for emergency use.

In line with global practices at present whereby emergency procurement has to be made at times with incomplete and evolving information, the committee decided to pre-book COVID-19 vaccine from a Chinese state owned company, Sinopharm based on data submitted and timely availability. This decision is contingent upon emergency use approval by the DRAP. Once approved and procured, the government will provide a free of cost COVID-19 vaccine for all frontline health workers in the first quarter of 2021.

It was also decided that other manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be engaged in future bookings for the remaining phases of vaccination, based on further data and availability.

It was reiterated by the committee that the private sector will also be encouraged to approach the DRAP and follow the laid down procedures for emergency use authorisation of any available and safe COVID-19 vaccine.