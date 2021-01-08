Share:

The voice of the martyrs of Hazara is echoing in my ears saying “leave who killed us and forget who failed to protect us. Leave who picked us and how heartlessly we were slaughtered and where we were slaughtered. What wrong had we done and what wrong had our innocent children done, who have been deprived of their fathers, mothers of their sons and women of their beloved husbands? Where is my protection by the state? The state was supposed to protect me like a mother protects her sons. We are dead and we are not going to get up to express the brutalities we faced. Our only fault was that we were born in a Shia Hazara family. We had no enmity with our Sunni brothers as we had grown up together and shared sorrows and happiness. Ministers, politicians, and others are visiting us and Quetta is echoing with furious political speeches, yet we are worried about our families. We are dead like the conscience of our nation and higher ups is dead. Where were the police and other law enforcers when we were picked by muting our voices? How our voices would have been muted to slit our throats. Now we, the dead bodies are appealing to the authorities to save others as this may repeat.”

I have just expressed what martyrs could have expressed if they were alive. Imagine the state of mind of those merciless beasts and heartless assassins who slaughtered them mercilessly. While writing with a very heavy heart about these victims and their families, it reminded me of the tragedy when on January 10, 2013, several bombings took place in Quetta killing a total of 130 Shia Hazara and injuring at least 270. The Quetta bombings led to protests by the Shia Hazara community and they refused to bury the dead bodies of martyrs until their demands were not met. The Hazara men, women, and children had started their protest in Quetta to mourn their beloved and Quetta was freezing and the temperature had dropped below minus zero. I received firmed information that the Hazara Shia community will not bury the dead bodies and some political targets were associated to be achieved at the federal capital and some of the vocal voices were demanding the resignation of the federal government whereas, Islamabad was getting more tense by every passing hour and we were equally concerned and mourned. I met then-President Asif Ali Zardari and it was decided on my proposal that I should visit Tehran to meet the top leadership of Iran to convince the Shia Hazara community to bury the dead bodies of martyrs. Accordingly, with some initial arrangements, I decided to leave the next day. When I reached the airport, the President’s plane which was to fly me to Iran was declared out of order but I didn’t give up and requested the Air Chief for an alternate plane and was offered a C-130 and the air chief told me, “Sir there is no bathroom and the heating system is not to the mark”. I decided to board with my team and it was a sorrowful experience but we landed after five and a half hours in Tehran. The first meeting was with the Iranian Interior Minister followed by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Supreme Leader and finally, I met the Foreign Minister. My request to all of them was to use their influence on the Shia senior leadership in Pakistan to convince the Hazara community to bury the dead bodies. Thankfully, the leadership of Iran conveyed the message and I took off the next day and met two senior leaders of the Hazara community in CMH Quetta while visiting the injured of the bomb blast.

I briefed the President Asif Ali Zardari and as per the plan, a team of few ministers was sent to Quetta immediately and they met with the leadership of Hazara community. All agreed on a roadmap the same day while I was in Quetta, they announced the end of sit-in and burial of dead bodies. The entire Iran move was kept secret and only I, President Asif Ali, and the then Prime Minister knew about it.

Our government was also bashed by the then opposition and usual politics was done in the issue but now do not want to say much on it. However, my timely visit to Iran resolved the matter, and always I will remain grateful to the Supreme Leader of Iran and the then President of Iran for their help in such a sensitive issue. The Machh tragedy has been claimed by Daesh and there are several questions in my mind as an investigator which I will write about soon but at the moment all efforts are required to bury dead bodies and there should be no politics on this sensitive situation. My visit and effort is a matter of official record and, strangely, today, the same brutal situation is repeated in the same cold month of January where again the target is the Hazara community and today for the sixth day, the Shia community is passing through the same hurtful ordeal.

I have been watching the unfortunate growth of Daesh in the region and I was the first one who pointed out the presence of ISIS but successive governments have been refusing to accept Daesh’s presence in Pakistan just as a policy. In fact, I have always been advocating that Daesh is very much in Pakistan and their handlers had recruited over 80 thousand Pakistani mostly from south of Punjab. The recent ouster of Pakistani Daesh operators from Syria finally landed in Turkey where they were checked and interviewed by our agencies in Istanbul which was coordinated by the Council General Pakistan embassy. Last I heard was around 8000 who had reported for help to return to Pakistan. These trained Daesh operators are now in Pakistan. It is an alarming situation for the government as these trained ones are the assets of ISIS and are omnipresent in Pakistan to support the activities of Daesh with their handlers after returning from Syria/Turkey.

On August 17, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Hizb-ul-Ahrar—the two militant groups that splintered from the TTP—announced they would merge back into one fearsome terror outfit, pledging their allegiance to its chief Mufti Noor Wali. Daesh’s Khorasan chapter, also known as ISIS-K, also poses a new challenge to the TPP. It has caused further splintering in the group because Daesh’s extremely radical ideology and substantial financial resources have attracted several disgruntled leaders from the TTP, including senior commanders like Hafiz Saeed Khan and Haji Daud, the former chief of the Taliban in Karachi. Khan, who operated in a tribal district Orakzai, joined Daesh in October 2014 and he was killed in 2016 in a US drone attack. The Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan had also joined Daesh for a few months in late 2014 and Khalid Khorasani, the one who made the first claim to be the Amir of Daesh, was later killed.

It is believed that the TTP reunited in light of a UN report published in July, stating that at least 6,000 Pakistani Taliban militants who were hiding in Afghanistan, have “linked up with the local affiliate of ISIS in Afghanistan.” Which means more trouble if not controlled.

The UN report on terrorism has warned that there are “significant numbers” of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka, noting that the al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent terror group, which reportedly has between 150 and 200 militants from India is planning attacks in the region. The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaida, and associated individuals and entities. The report said that the al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand, and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan. According to the report the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has more than 200 members”. It said that there are “significant numbers of ISIL operatives in Kerala and Karnataka states.” In May last year, the Islamic State (also known as ISIS, ISIL or Daesh) terror group claimed to have established a new “province” in India

There are nearly six Daesh training centres in Afghanistan where ETMI and some Iranians are getting training to be launched in their respective home countries.

The claim of Daesh of Killing 13 from the Hazara community is basically the beginning of the sectarian component of proxy war launched by India. The money pumped in to destabilise Pakistan is working now which I had warned months back.

Today, I spent more than an hour in a sit-in protest in D-Chowk and I must warn the government that the Shia youth is getting rightly emotional hence it is important that proper justice must be given to the Hazara community and all the steps should be taken to counter Daesh. I have proposed a judicial commission under a judge of the Supreme Court with the specific mandate to point out the lapses and fix the responsibility of these lapses in security and administration. All the provinces need to be on alert with the support of highly quality of intel from the federation. I wish the Prime Minister had not made his visit to the Hazara community a matter of ego and had visited them well on time but I still advise him to visit the victim’s families and also offer to attend the funeral prayers of unfortunate victims who are his Muslim brothers and need his presence and sympathies.

