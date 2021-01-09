Share:

ISLAMABAD-A staunch and outspoken supporter of Joe Biden and progressive politics, Lady Gaga made her feelings known following the harrowing events that transpired in Washington, D.C. the day prior.The Chromatica singer, 34, posted a clear and resounding tweet that detailed her stance on the next steps that should be taken concerning Donald Trump, after a rally over which he presided turned into a violent riot that breached the Capitol building and resulted in the death of at least one person. In her tweet, Gaga explained why pursuing impeachment of the president was a more effective approach than trying to invoke the 25th amendment of the US Constitution.She also labeled the riot that Trump ‘incited’ as ‘domestic terror.’’I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election,’ the Star Is Born actress wrote. ‘The #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him. He incited domestic terror—how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism.’