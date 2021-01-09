Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary National Assembly Mr.Tahir Hussain remarked that legislation was the key Parliamentary product and the services of outgoing Mr.Mushtaq Ahmed Additional Secretary Legislation had been remarkable. He said that he was the living memory of legislative history in National Assembly. He expressed these views on a reference on eve of retirement of Mr. Muhammad Mushataq Additional Secretary (Legislation) in the Parliament House. Secretary National Assembly appreciated the remarkable services of Mr.Mushtaq Ahmed who had been serving in the legislation wing and supporting the House proceedings with devotion and sincerity. Mr. Qamar Hussain Lodhi Special Secretary PAC also mentioned that this secretariat would keep on feeling the indebtedness of the services of Mr Mushtaq Ahmed for his valuable contribution in legislative process and in the proceedings of the House. He said that his teachings and guiding services for awarding employees of National Assembly about constitution were valuable. Mr.Mushtaq Ahmed Additional Secretary thanking the participants of the ceremony said that he was indebted for honouring him. He advised them to work hard with professional approach in their services. He expressed this deep connection with National Assembly Secretariat and thanked to all officers and officials for their support during his services. A large number of officers and officials of National Assembly Secretaraiat were also present on the occasion.