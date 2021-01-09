Share:

KARACHI - Sit-ins in solidarity with the victims of the Mach massacre continued at 26 spots in Karachi on Friday morning, causing traffic jams in the port city.

The 20 locations where the sit-ins are being held include Numaish Chowrangi, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Star Gate, Malir-15, Steel Town Chowrangi, Safora, Safari Park, Abbas Town, Johar Morr, Nipa, Maskan Chowrangii, Nazimabad Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Aisha Manzil, Surjani, and North Nazimabad No7, according to the Karachi traffic police.The protests have badly affected city life, hitting the traffic movement. While people are being advised to use alternative routes due to the closure of multiple major roads, traffic jams were witnessed in the morning rush hour with citizens scrambling to reach their workplace.

The sit-ins are likely to continue until the main protest staged by members of the Hazara community on Quetta’s Western Bypass near Hazara Town ends. The Hazara community has been protesting along with the dead bodies of the coal miners killed in a brutal attack since Sunday.